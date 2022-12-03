More rain expected for tonight and tomorrow

TUCSON (KVOA) - Rain totals on Saturday were impressive with a few spots seeing as much as a full inch of rain. More rain will move in over the next 24 hours.
The story so far has been consistent light to moderate rain. A few rumbles of thunder popped up here and there, but no organized thunderstorms have formed.
That will happen again on Sunday. Consistent rainfall during the morning hours without severe weather.
The only severe impact we could see is isolated areas of flash flooding in low lying areas. Something working in our favor is the fact that we haven't seen much rain over the last month so the ground can absorb more water than it did during monsoon.
The areas that are most likely to see that flooding potential is southern Pinal county including Oracle and Graham county.
The rain will end late Sunday night/early Monday morning.
- Tonight: Scattered rain, cloudy. Low: 58°
- Tomorrow: Scattered rain, cloudy. High: 71°
- Tomorrow Night: Rain ending and cool. Low: 56°
