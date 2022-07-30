More rain and thunderstorms expected for the next week

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 249 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwest Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes,
Avra Valley, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Catalina
State Park, Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 400 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Overflowing poor
drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 208 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Catalina, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Biosphere 2 and Oracle
Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 400 PM MST.

* At 327 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast
of Vail, or 14 miles west of Benson, moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Vail and Corona De Tucson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY...

At 320 PM MST, The heaviest rainfall had ended in the warned area.
The Catalina Foothills area was hit the hardest with rainfall
amounts of 0.55 to 1.25 inches reported in automated gauges in the
area. Runoff from these earlier downpours will likely continue
through at least 515 PM MST.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and washes and
ponding of water on roadways.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Catalina Foothills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pima and
southwestern Pinal Counties through 415 PM MST...

At 345 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Florence to Eloy to 18
miles northeast of Santa Rosa. Movement was northwest at 15 to 20
mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Cactus Forest,
Cockleburr, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 205 and 219.
Route 79 between mile markers 118 and 128.
Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 123.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

More rain and thunderstorms expected for the next week

  • 0
Thunderstorm
By David Kelly

TUCSON (KVOA) -Rain and thunderstorm chances will stay in place for this evening and into tomorrow with a small chance of a few severe storms.

Sunday, it is much more likely that we see storms develop near the border and in Cochise county. 

Our main threats in severe storms will continue to be 60 mph winds, flash flooding and small hail.

Our flash flood threat will continue to be elevated because of all the rain in the past week.

At least for Sunday your timeframe for more thunderstorms will be between 1pm and 6pm.

Starting Monday we will be back to the typical monsoon trend will isolated afternoon thunderstorms. 

  • Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated rain. Low: 74°
  • Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly sunny. High: 95°
  • Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers. Low: 74°

