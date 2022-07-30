More rain and thunderstorms expected for the next week

TUCSON (KVOA) -Rain and thunderstorm chances will stay in place for this evening and into tomorrow with a small chance of a few severe storms.
Sunday, it is much more likely that we see storms develop near the border and in Cochise county.
Our main threats in severe storms will continue to be 60 mph winds, flash flooding and small hail.
Our flash flood threat will continue to be elevated because of all the rain in the past week.
At least for Sunday your timeframe for more thunderstorms will be between 1pm and 6pm.
Starting Monday we will be back to the typical monsoon trend will isolated afternoon thunderstorms.
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated rain. Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly sunny. High: 95°
- Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers. Low: 74°
