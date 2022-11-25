More fantastic weather is expected for the Thanksgiving weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - A fantastic holiday weekend continues with high temperatures around 70 once again, but the mornings are still expected to stay chilly.
Lows in the 30's are still expected each day between now and the start of the week. Tucson may manage to stop at 40 degrees early Monday morning.
Afternoon highs will stay between 65 and the low 70's, before a cold front reinforces the cooler air on Tuesday.
Thankfully, the winds will not be an issue like they were on Thanksgiving day, but the occasional breeze of 20-25 mph will still be possible.
The incoming front was originally suppose to bring us a little bit of rain, but now it looks like we will stay dry all week.
The front could bring us some clouds Monday, but otherwise we are sunny for at least a week after today.
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 36°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 69°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 39°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!