More clouds and wind for Sunday

TUCSON (KVOA) - A cold front is slowly making its way down into our area, but no rain is expected.
Our main impact will be a clouds passing over head with a slight breeze especially during the afternoon.
Wind gusts could reach 20 mph in Tucson and 30 mph in Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.
The 90's will make a comeback, but not until the middle of next week. At that point we will only see highs in the lower 90's.
Overnight lows will continue their slow march to the mid 50's by the middle of next week.
There may be a few breezy days here and there, but nothing that will trigger a dust storm or a wind advisory.
There is no more rain in the forecast for the next 7-10 days.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 52°
- Tomorrow: Passing clouds and warm. High: 85°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 51°
