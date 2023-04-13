More clouds and wind are taking over today

TUCSON (KVOA) - The winds we saw yesterday will continue to increase today across all of southern Arizona. This has caused the National Weather Service to issue a FIRE WEATHER WATCH for all of our area.
Low pressure to our west and high pressure to our east will help a south wind push warm air into southern Arizona from Mexico. The silver lining to these winds will be that our temperatures will fall about 10 degrees from yesterday.
Wind gusts on Thursday could reach 30-35 mph for Tucson.
There will be times on Thursday where even stronger winds are possible mostly in the high elevations in southern Arizona.
Once the winds calm down cooler temperatures will be here to start the weekend.
Highs will start off in the lower 80's on Saturday, but will shoot up to the low 90's Sunday.
Overnight lows will continue to hover around the 50's and lower 60's.
There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.
- Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. High: 81°
- Tonight: Clouds clearing, breezy. Low: 47°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 78°
