 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Today.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 18 to 25 MPH with gusts
between 35 and 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

More clouds and wind are taking over today

  • 0
wind farm
By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON (KVOA) - The winds we saw yesterday will continue to increase today across all of southern Arizona. This has caused the National Weather Service to issue a FIRE WEATHER WATCH for all of our area.

Low pressure to our west and high pressure to our east will help a south wind push warm air into southern Arizona from Mexico. The silver lining to these winds will be that our temperatures will fall about 10 degrees from yesterday.

Wind gusts on Thursday could reach 30-35 mph for Tucson.

There will be times on Thursday where even stronger winds are possible mostly in the high elevations in southern Arizona.

Once the winds calm down cooler temperatures will be here to start the weekend.

Highs will start off in the lower 80's on Saturday, but will shoot up to the low 90's Sunday.

Overnight lows will continue to hover around the 50's and lower 60's.

There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.

  • Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. High: 81°
  • Tonight: Clouds clearing, breezy. Low: 47°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 78°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!

Tags

Recommended for you