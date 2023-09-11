More afternoon rain chances are back tomorrow

TUCSON (KVOA) - Our monsoon is winding down, but our rain chances haven't disappeared just yet. Another round of storms are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening.
Severe weather looks unlikely, but stronger storms could produce wind gusts of 40 mph, small hail and frequent lightning.
High temperatures will continue to stay above average with highs around 100 degrees.
Rain chances will take a back seat to the heat once again to end the work week. Highs will stay between 98 and 102 through the weekend.
If you are waiting for high temperatures to fall below 100 degrees consistently that will likely take place later this month.
- Tonight: Isolated t/storms. Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Warm, few t/storms. High: 98°
- Tomorrow Night: Mild, isolated t/storms. Low: 73°
