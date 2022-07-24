Monday will still have great rain chances, but less thunderstorms

TUCSON (KVOA) -Sunday has featured multiple flash flood warning and that same threat will carry over to the start of the week.
There have also been a handful of strong to severe storms around southern Arizona. Chances of those will decrease into Monday.
A few thunderstorms are still possible overnight mostly south and west of Tucson.
The city may wake up so some rain early in the morning. If that happens the severe thunderstorm threat will be wiped out, but the flash flooding threat will be increased.
We are still expecting another 1" to 2" of rain to fall between now and midday Tuesday.
We will return to a typical monsoon trend with highs in the upper 90's and scattered thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon.
If strong thunderstorms develop tomorrow afternoon in your area the main threats you can expect are flash flooding small hail and winds of 60 mph.
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated rain. Low: 77°
- Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly sunny. High: 94°
- Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers. Low: 76°
