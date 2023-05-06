 Skip to main content
Mild spring weather will last for at least a week

Ajo-morning

weather

TUCSON (KVOA) - Mild spring temperatures are expected to continue the next few days with an occasional breeze during the afternoons. 

Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 80's with a handful of spots getting stuck in the mid 80's. It won't be until Monday afternoon that we are expecting highs to return to the 90's.

After a day in the mid 90's on Tuesday we will drop back to the mid 80's. That day could bring wind gusts of 20-25 mph.

Overnight lows will stay in the 50's all week.

There is no chance of rain and very little cloud cover expected for the next seven to ten days.

  • Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 54°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 87°
  • Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 56°

