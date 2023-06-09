Mild, but breezy weekend ahead for southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Temperatures will stay below average today and the wind has calmed a bit, but neither one of these changes will last.
We are starting off with some cloud cover this morning and a few of those clouds could even produce some rain. The problem is the lower levels are too dry so the rain will evaporate before reaching the ground.
The clouds will move out by 2-3pm and sunshine will return. That sunshine will last all weekend.
Consistent winds will be 5-10 mph today and may gust up to 20 mph for Tucson and even higher for Cochise and Graham counties.
The winds are projected to gust as high as 35 over the weekend, especially in the afternoons.
There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.
- Today: Clouds clearing, mild. High: 93°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler. Low: 60°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. High: 97°
