July was the hottest month on record for Tucson since 1895

TUCSON (KVOA) - The temperatures did not let up in July and we saw the hottest month on record for Tucson.
Our average temperature throughout the month was over 94°.
That sounds cool if you just look at the afternoon temperatures but that is the average between the lows and highs every single day last month which beat the old record by 2°.
One other thing of note when it comes to the hottest months is that both second and third place happened back to back in 2020.
That year we saw the most amount of 100° days and also less monsoon activity that year. So far we are on track to have a much better monsoon than 2020.
Another thing of note is that temperatures tend to peak in the month of July particularly in the first half of the month.
What was different with this July is that we saw 8 days straight with high temperatures over 110 which was a record and 14 days over 110° overall.
We also did not have an afternoon high temperature below 100° or an overnight low below 70°