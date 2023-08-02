 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO
8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

July was the hottest month on record for Tucson since 1895

  • Updated
  • 0
Saguaro Heat Cactus

TUCSON (KVOA) - The temperatures did not let up in July and we saw the hottest month on record for Tucson.

Our average temperature throughout the month was over 94°.

That sounds cool if you just look at the afternoon temperatures but that is the average between the lows and highs every single day last month which beat the old record by 2°.

One other thing of note when it comes to the hottest months is that both second and third place happened back to back in 2020.

That year we saw the most amount of 100° days and also less monsoon activity that year. So far we are on track to have a much better monsoon than 2020.

Another thing of note is that temperatures tend to peak in the month of July particularly in the first half of the month.

What was different with this July is that we saw 8 days straight with high temperatures over 110 which was a record and 14 days over 110° overall.

We also did not have an afternoon high temperature below 100° or an overnight low below 70°

Tags

Recommended for you