Isolated rain returns tomorrow

TUCSON (KVOA) - Plenty of sunshine is also expected for most of southern Arizona. A few clouds could sneak into Cochise county by the end of the afternoon, but no rain is expected yet.
A front will stall over our region starting Sunday that will slowly feed us rain chances.
Isolated to scattered rain chances will be back Sunday early for Cochise county and during the later afternoon for Eastern Pima and Santa Cruz counties.
The rain will slow down a bit Monday, but will ramp up even more on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rain totals will range from 0.1" to 0.3" for Tucson, but could be as high as a full inch of rain for southern Cochise county.
We will clear up by late Wednesday and will see a slight dip in our temperatures.
Thankfully the front doesn't appear to be strong so we will only see overnight lows fall into the upper 30's at lowest.
- Tonight: Clouds building, mild. Low: 45°
- Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, rain starting. High: 70°
- Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers. Low: 50°
