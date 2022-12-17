Isolated rain expected in Tucson this Sunday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Clouds will build up and eventually lead to some rain in the morning and afternoon tomorrow.
This rain is not associated with a cold front, rather a weak low pressure center drifting in from the west.
The rain will start an hour or so before sunrise and continue off and on into the midafternoon.
Since we are only looking at light rain and drizzle, rain totals will not exceed 1/10 an inch for the vast majority of southern Arizona.
Temperatures will not be impacted and we will continue to see a gradual rise in afternoon and morning temperatures between now and Christmas.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for the next week with no chance of rain.
Christmas Eve is also looking fantastic with highs in the mid 60's and lows falling into the upper 30's.
Christmas day will also be clear with similar temperatures.
- Tonight: Clouds building, cool. Low: 45°
- Tomorrow: Isolated light rain, cloudy. High: 59°
- Tomorrow Night: Clearing up. Low: 37°
