Hurricane Kay still on track to bring rain chances to southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Heat will still be the big story for the next couple days. If you are waiting on rain chances we may see some rain and weak thunderstorms develop from Hurricane Kay that is projected to track up the coast of Baja.
The temperatures will remain just over 100 degrees until Thursday or Friday depending on when we see our first bit of cloud cover from the tropical moisture.
As of now Kay is projected to move towards the Baja peninsula and hug the coast. That may be too far for us to see a direct hit from the tropical system, but it is close enough that some far outer bands with extra moisture will reach us.
With that extra moisture, we will see scattered rain and thunderstorms develop throughout the day Friday and Saturday before things clear up at the end of the weekend.
We will also see a decrease in our temperatures which will in turn drop our severe weather chances during those days as well.
It is still to early for any projections on how much rain we could see, but generally rain produced from systems like this aren't as powerful as our typical monsoon storms.
Rain totals are not looking overly impressive so far with most of the area expecting less than 0.25" of rain during this weekend.
- Tonight: Mostly clear and mild, clear. Low: 72°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 103°
- Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 73°
