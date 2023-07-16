 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected. Elevated overnight
lows and a bit more humidity will cause major to extreme risk
of heat related impacts from this weekend into the early part
of next week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

How Tucsonans have been keeping cool with no end in sight of extreme heat wave

  • Updated
  • 0

Conor McGill has the latest on how Tucsonans have been finding ways to cool down while battling these record breaking temperatures.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - With triple digit temperatures expected to continue, families have been finding ways for their young ones to keep cool while still having a fun time.

The Brandi Fenton Memorial Park saw numerous families and kids of all ages at the splash pads this weekend. 

One local kid even took to the splash pads to celebrate his birthday this weekend.

"It feels nice, I’m 'freshing' down and it’s my birthday and all my soccer friends are going to come today and freshen down," he said.

Jennifer Whitlock who brought her daughter out for a day of fun, is glad there is something families can do to beat the heat.

"It’s been really hot so it’s been nice to just be able to come here and do something free that she can cool down, hang out, run around and get out some of the energy she has," Whitlock said.  

With the heat not letting up anytime soon, Whitlock has plenty of plans to stay cool. 

"Splashpad, lots of swimming, lots of evening activities, zoo, anything that’s going to keep everyone cool and entertained."

For those who are looking for a fun and free way to cool down, the splash pad at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park is open daily from 7am to 7pm.

