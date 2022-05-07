Hot and windy conditions will last all weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - Afternoon temperatures will peak Saturday before falling back to the low to mid 90's for most of the week.
A weak cold front will arrive late Saturday to help cool us off.
That same front will bring southern Arizona strong wind gusts on Sunday and Monday that could exceed 30 mph during the afternoon.
Overnight lows won't change much and will still hover around 60 degrees for the next week.
There is no chance of rain anywhere in southern Arizona over the next 7-10 days.
- Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 62°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 94°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and mild. Low: 58°
