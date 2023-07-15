Homestead fire at 50% containment, though crews have been battling with extreme temps

SAFFORD, Ariz. (KVOA) – Crews continue to work on the Homestead fire near Safford while battling with record-breaking extreme heat this weekend.
The latest updates from the Coronado National Forest say that the fire is 50% contained as of this afternoon.
West of HWY 191 and south of HWY 266, the fire has now burned around 1800 total acres.
No evacuations have been made as of yet.
The Homestead fire initially broke out on Thursday, July 13th, around 2pm, burning through a lot of brush and dried grass.
Helicopters have been doing bucket drops and more resources are expected this weekend.
The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.
We will update you as we receive more information.