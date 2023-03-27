High pressure and dry air are here to stay

TUCSON (KVOA) - Mild temperatures are back to start off the work week and we will see winds picking up throughout the week.
Highs this afternoon will top out in the lower 70's much like yesterday afternoon. The difference is the sunshine.
Dry air and high pressure remain the driving force of our weather in southern Arizona for now until a front that is developing in the Pacific moves into our area.
This front will bring breezy conditions midweek with gusts as high as 30 mph Tuesday and Wednesday and as high as 40 mph on Thursday.
Rain looks increasingly unlikely, but blowing dust is something to keep an eye out for especially north of Tucson.
High temperatures will drop a bit after the front, but will quickly rebound to the the lower 80's.
Overnight lows will stay chilly through the whole week.
- Today: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 71°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 42°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and a bit warmer. High: 81°
