Heat continues Sunday with isolated rain chances in southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Temperatures will continue to be the main story through the rest of the weekend, but we are also tracking some rain chances over the next couple days.
Afternoon high temperatures for Sunday will be between 108 and 112.
This extreme heat means we have an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING that has been issued and will last through Sunday evening for all of southern Arizona.
We are also tracking a chance of rain for Santa Cruz county and areas surrounding Sierra Vista Sunday afternoon and evening.
A few strong thunderstorms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and wind gusts over 40 mph.
Better rain chances will settle in for Tucson and the rest of southern Arizona starting Monday afternoon.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 81°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, hot. High: 108°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear, mild. Low: 78°
