...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 112 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category which will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heat continues Sunday with isolated rain chances in southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Temperatures will continue to be the main story through the rest of the weekend, but we are also tracking some rain chances over the next couple days. 

Afternoon high temperatures for Sunday will be between 108 and 112.

This extreme heat means we have an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING that has been issued and will last through Sunday evening for all of southern Arizona.

We are also tracking a chance of rain for Santa Cruz county and areas surrounding Sierra Vista Sunday afternoon and evening. 

A few strong thunderstorms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and wind gusts over 40 mph.

Better rain chances will settle in for Tucson and the rest of southern Arizona starting Monday afternoon.

  • Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 81°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny, hot. High: 108°
  • Tomorrow Night: Clear, mild. Low: 78°

