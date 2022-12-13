 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected in some
outlying locations. These temperatures will persist from 4-13
hours.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Wednesday, then again
Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning in effect for Tucson tonight

  • Updated
  • 0
Freeze Ice Crystals

Frost pattern

TUCSON (KVOA) - The rain and snow have ended and now dry and cold air will send our temperatures to the coldest values we have had this season.

Due to the temperatures the National Weather Service has issued a HARD FREEZE WARNING for western Pima county including Tucson for tomorrow morning and Thursday morning.

Temperatures across the city of Tucson have struggled to stay over 50 degrees. Those already cold temperatures paired with the dry air and long night will allow our lows in the city to drop into the mid to upper 20's. 

If you live in Cochise county you will likely see lows ranging from the mid teens to lower 20's at best. 

Nogales will fall into the lower 20's.

Tomorrow afternoon will also be well below average. Expect highs in Tucson to reach the lower 50's before falling back into the 20's again tomorrow night.

The dry air will eventually allow high temperatures to return to the lower 60's by the weekend, but the evenings will remain cold.

Overnight lows will stay in the 30's between Friday morning and the middle of next week.

No rain is expected to move back in over the next 5-7 days at least.

  • Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 29°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and chilly. High: 53°
  • Tomorrow Night: Clear and cold. Low: 28°

Tags

