Hard Freeze Warning in effect for Tucson tonight

TUCSON (KVOA) - The rain and snow have ended and now dry and cold air will send our temperatures to the coldest values we have had this season.
Due to the temperatures the National Weather Service has issued a HARD FREEZE WARNING for western Pima county including Tucson for tomorrow morning and Thursday morning.
Temperatures across the city of Tucson have struggled to stay over 50 degrees. Those already cold temperatures paired with the dry air and long night will allow our lows in the city to drop into the mid to upper 20's.
If you live in Cochise county you will likely see lows ranging from the mid teens to lower 20's at best.
Nogales will fall into the lower 20's.
Tomorrow afternoon will also be well below average. Expect highs in Tucson to reach the lower 50's before falling back into the 20's again tomorrow night.
The dry air will eventually allow high temperatures to return to the lower 60's by the weekend, but the evenings will remain cold.
Overnight lows will stay in the 30's between Friday morning and the middle of next week.
No rain is expected to move back in over the next 5-7 days at least.
- Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 29°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and chilly. High: 53°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and cold. Low: 28°
