...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 25 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to 9
AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 PM MST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Hard freeze warning for southern Arizona Wednesday evening

Snow Tucson
By Sean Mooney

TUCSON (KVOA) - The cold front that brought snow to the center of Tucson overnight, will move out of Arizona by midday. It leaves behind clear skies and very cool temperatures.

We'll struggle to reach 50 degrees this afternoon in Tucson and surrounding communities. A HARD FREEZE WARNING for southern Arizona is in effect from 11 pm to 9 am tomorrow.

Sally Shamrell with the weather for the morning of 2/15/2023

Areas in Cochise county and Santa Cruz county will reach highs today in the 40s, with picturesque snow accumulation in the surrounding mountains.

Thursday's afternoon temperature will hit 56.

If we see any rain over the next week keep an eye on Sunday and Monday which is when the next cold front is projected to head our way.

- Today: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 49°

- Tonight: Clear & cold. Low: 25°

- Tomorrow: Sunny and still chilly. High: 56°

