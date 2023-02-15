Hard freeze warning for southern Arizona Wednesday evening

TUCSON (KVOA) - The cold front that brought snow to the center of Tucson overnight, will move out of Arizona by midday. It leaves behind clear skies and very cool temperatures.
We'll struggle to reach 50 degrees this afternoon in Tucson and surrounding communities. A HARD FREEZE WARNING for southern Arizona is in effect from 11 pm to 9 am tomorrow.
Areas in Cochise county and Santa Cruz county will reach highs today in the 40s, with picturesque snow accumulation in the surrounding mountains.
Thursday's afternoon temperature will hit 56.
If we see any rain over the next week keep an eye on Sunday and Monday which is when the next cold front is projected to head our way.
- Today: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 49°
- Tonight: Clear & cold. Low: 25°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and still chilly. High: 56°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!