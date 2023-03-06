 Skip to main content
Great week ahead for Tucson

By Stephanie Weaver

TUCSON (KVOA) - More clouds will build up today, but they will once again be mostly upper level clouds.

This is significant because if these clouds produce any rain, the drops will fall through a very dry atmosphere and will have plenty of time to dry up completely on the way down.

The best chance for any of those drops to reach the ground will be overnight into tomorrow when the temperatures on the ground drops.

The front bringing this cloud cover is much weaker than last week's systems and will not have an impact on this weeks temperatures.

Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70's in Tucson and stay that way through the middle of next week.

  • Today: Mostly cloudy, mild. High: 73°
  • Tonight: Cloudy, isolated rain. Low: 49°
  • Tomorrow: Clouds clearing, mild. High: 74°

