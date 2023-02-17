Great start to the weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tomorrow is looking great with calmer winds and high temperatures back in the 70's.
Overnight lows tonight will fall to the lower 40's, so it will be much easier to get outside early.
Plenty of sunshine is also expected for most of southern Arizona. A few clouds could sneak into Cochise county by the end of the afternoon, but no rain is expected yet.
A front will stall over our region starting Sunday that will slowly feed us rain chances.
Isolated to scattered rain chances will be back Sunday early for Cochise county and during the later afternoon for Eastern Pima and Santa Cruz counties.
The rain will slow down a bit Monday, but will ramp up even more on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rain totals will range from 0.1" to 0.3" for Tucson, but could be as high as a full inch of rain for southern Cochise county.
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Low: 41°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 73°
- Tomorrow Night: Clouds building, mild. Low: 45°
