Get ready for the warmest weekend of the year so far

TUCSON (KVOA) - Today is likely to be only the third time this year we break the 80 degree barrier. More dry air and sunshine this afternoon will also lead into a warm weekend.
Tucson could also see a light breeze later this afternoon. Wind gusts could reach 20 mph particularly between 4-7p.m.
Overnight lows will start to rise up a bit too as we start the weekend.
The dry air will still drop Tucson into the mid 50's for tonight. Higher elevations are still expecting the mid 40's for lows.
The 80 degree heat will stay through the weekend and the start of next week.
A small rain chance is possible starting late Wednesday night. It is still early, but rain could continue into early Friday.
Snow is not expected at valley levels. However a few weak thunderstorms are possible.
After the rain ends we will see a slight dip in our temperatures, but nothing close to lows in the 30's is expected any time soon.
- Today: Sunny, warm. High: 82°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Low: 54°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 79°
