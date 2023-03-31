Get ready for a fantastic weekend in southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - We will see cooler temperatures today again, but thankfully the wind has died down. We will only see consistent wind speeds between 5 and 10 mph.
More sunshine is also back. The sunny skies will continue into next week with a bit of cloud cover returning late Monday.
A quick wind shift tomorrow will allow our temperatures to warm up. Before that expect the upper 60's and lower 70's for your high temperatures..
Both Saturday and Sunday are projected to be sunny with highs in the lower 80's.
Our next cold front will reach us early next week. Once again no rain is expected, but another round of strong winds is possible.
We will also see another big cool down after that system moves out.
- Today: Sunny and mild. High: 70°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 39°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, warmer. High: 82°
