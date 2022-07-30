Widespread storm chances for Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Sunshine and mostly clear skies start the morning but it will be another active day for most all of southern Arizona Saturday.
Widespread thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening with gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning likely.
Storms will likely be most active between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. for metro Tucson with potential of flash flooding. Recently burned areas are the most vulnerable but low-lying areas near washes, creeks, rivers and streams will also be impacted. If you encounter a flooded roadway, NEVER attempt to drive through it and always turn around. Be safe out there and stay storm alert!
High winds could cause blowing dust to push towards Pinal County and Interstate 10 Saturday afternoon so if you have to travel, be careful and check the forecast before you go. Remember to pull aside, stay alive!
The monsoon will stay active through next week with daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms with temperatures staying slightly cooler than average.
- Today: Increasing clouds with scattered thunderstorms likely in the afternoon (70%). High: 96°
- Tonight: Scattered showers and storms (70%). Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms (60%). High: 95°