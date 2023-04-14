Fantastic weekend ahead for southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - The strong winds we saw yesterday afternoon and last night are slowly calming down and we will be left with great conditions all three days this weekend.
Today's high temperature will stop in the upper 70's even with all the sunshine expected. We may feel a bit of a breeze at times, but nothing compared to what we had yesterday.
Highs will start off in the lower 80's on Saturday, but will shoot up to the low 90's Sunday.
Overnight lows will continue to hover around the 50's and lower 60's.
Another brief cool down will get here on Tuesday. Nothing major, but highs will be in the 80's for a few days instead of the 90's.
There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.
- Today: Sunny and mild. High: 78°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 48°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 84°
