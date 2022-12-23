Fantastic weather is expected all Christmas weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - Our temperatures have been slowly rising over the last couple days and that trend will continue through Christmas, into next week.
Christmas eve and Christmas day will both have afternoon temperatures hovering around 70 degrees with plenty of sunshine.
It will be a bit chilly in the mornings, but other than that you couldn't ask for better weather.
Our temperatures will peak Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70's.
If you are waiting for a little something different hang in there until Wednesday.
A strong cold front will head our way bringing us rain for at least 2 days, potentially longer barring a few things.
Early projected rain totals show we could see anywhere from 0.25" to 1.5" of rain, but it is just too early to tell.
Temperatures will also start to fall with highs back around 60 degrees into next weekend.
- Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 39°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 69°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 41°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!