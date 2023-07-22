Excessive heat will continue into next week along with thunderstorms

TUCSON (KVOA) - Temperatures will continue to be the main story through the rest of the weekend, but we are also tracking some rain chances over the next couple days.
Afternoon high temperatures for Sunday and Monday will be between 108 and 112.
This extreme heat means we have an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING that has been issued and will last through Tuesday for all of southern Arizona.
We are also tracking a chance of rain as well for most of southern Arizona.
A few strong thunderstorms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and wind gusts over 40 mph.
The timing for these storms will be during the evening on Saturday and the mid afternoon on Sunday.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 82°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, isolated rain. High: 109°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear, mild. Low: 78°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!