Excessive heat will continue into next week along with thunderstorms

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pima
and western Santa Cruz Counties through 500 PM MST...

At 408 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles west of Rio Rico, or 14 miles west of Nogales, moving west at
15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Tubac, Arivaca, Tumacacori, Amado, Newfield, Sasabe, Pena Blanca
Lake, Arivaca Lake, Ruby and Arivaca Junction.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 19 between mile markers 11 and 33.
Route 286 between mile markers 1 and 27.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST TUESDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, Dangerously hot
conditions with near record to record high temperatures of 108
to 113 expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility
between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area and South
Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST
Tuesday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 10 PM MST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms
today will produce strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds
capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon into this
evening. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced
visibility in blowing dust is possible. These thunderstorm
outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the air that people
and animals breathe. Individuals with heart disease and
respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their level of
exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their
lungs...especially if the are near dust-prone locations. Those
most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise
today...keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST TUESDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, Dangerously hot
conditions with near record to record high temperatures of 108
to 113 expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility
between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area and South
Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST
Tuesday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 10 PM MST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms
today will produce strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds
capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon into this
evening. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced
visibility in blowing dust is possible. These thunderstorm
outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the air that people
and animals breathe. Individuals with heart disease and
respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their level of
exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their
lungs...especially if the are near dust-prone locations. Those
most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise
today...keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Excessive heat will continue into next week along with thunderstorms

  • 0
severe weather

TUCSON (KVOA) - Temperatures will continue to be the main story through the rest of the weekend, but we are also tracking some rain chances over the next couple days. 

Afternoon high temperatures for Sunday and Monday will be between 108 and 112.

This extreme heat means we have an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING that has been issued and will last through Tuesday for all of southern Arizona.

We are also tracking a chance of rain as well for most of southern Arizona. 

A few strong thunderstorms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and wind gusts over 40 mph.

The timing for these storms will be during the evening on Saturday and the mid afternoon on Sunday.

  • Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 82°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny, isolated rain. High: 109°
  • Tomorrow Night: Clear, mild. Low: 78°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!

Tags

Recommended for you