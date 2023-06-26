 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk
and temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Excessive heat warning continues into Tuesday

Saguaro Heat Cactus

TUCSON (KVOA) - An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for Tuesday ahead of another day with afternoons highs exceeding 110 degrees in Tucson. 

Monday's high temperature managed to creep over 110 for only the second time this year. That same temperature is expected once again for Tuesday. 

As of now we do not have an excessive heat warning or watch for the rest of the work week. However, we will still see afternoon highs between 107 and 111 for the next 7 days. 

Overnight lows will not see a dramatic change. Tucson will drop to between 70-74 each night for the next week and Cochise county will be in the low 60's.

A few stray thunderstorms could move into Cochise county tonight and tomorrow, but we do not have all the ingredients for monsoon storms just yet in the rest of southern Arizona.

  • Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 76°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny, excessive heat. High: 110°
  • Tomorrow Night: Clear, mild. Low: 75°

