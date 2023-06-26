Excessive heat warning continues into Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) - An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for Tuesday ahead of another day with afternoons highs exceeding 110 degrees in Tucson.
Monday's high temperature managed to creep over 110 for only the second time this year. That same temperature is expected once again for Tuesday.
As of now we do not have an excessive heat warning or watch for the rest of the work week. However, we will still see afternoon highs between 107 and 111 for the next 7 days.
Overnight lows will not see a dramatic change. Tucson will drop to between 70-74 each night for the next week and Cochise county will be in the low 60's.
A few stray thunderstorms could move into Cochise county tonight and tomorrow, but we do not have all the ingredients for monsoon storms just yet in the rest of southern Arizona.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, excessive heat. High: 110°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear, mild. Low: 75°
