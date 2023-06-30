Excessive heat this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - Temperatures will begin to head into excessive heat levels this weekend and into the holiday.
Winds will be dying down in Cochise County.
We are also expecting conditions so dry that we will barely see any cloud cover between Friday and Tuesday.
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued starting this Saturday through Monday for Pima County excluding Tucson.
Another EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued in Tucson starting on Sunday through Monday
Starting Saturday, afternoon highs will range from 110 to 115 around the Tucson area.
July 4th will stay hot with no chance of rain.
Overnight lows will not see a dramatic change. Tucson will drop to between 75-76 each night for the next week and Cochise county will be in the low 60's.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: Sunny hot. High: 108°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear, mild. Low: 72°
