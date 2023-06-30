Excessive heat this weekend

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO
8 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
between 107 and 112 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning
hours. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Temperatures will begin to head into excessive heat levels this weekend and into the holiday.

Winds will be dying down in Cochise County.

We are also expecting conditions so dry that we will barely see any cloud cover between Friday and Tuesday.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued starting this Saturday through Monday for Pima County excluding Tucson.

Another EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued in Tucson starting on Sunday through Monday

Starting Saturday, afternoon highs will range from 110 to 115 around the Tucson area. 

July 4th will stay hot with no chance of rain.

Overnight lows will not see a dramatic change. Tucson will drop to between 75-76 each night for the next week and Cochise county will be in the low 60's.

  • Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Low: 74°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny hot. High: 108°
  • Tomorrow Night: Clear, mild. Low: 72°

