Excessive heat stays in place while storm chances move in

TUCSON (KVOA) - Afternoon temperatures will fall a bit over the next few days, but will still be excessively hot. The reason is that more humidity will start to build before isolated monsoon storms start up this week.
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in place through Thursday. That could be extended since we are not expecting any major changes with our temperature over the next week to ten days.
Cochise county is already starting to see rain chances this weekend. For Tucson, we could see rain as early as Sunday afternoon, but our better chances will be saved for the middle of the week.
Severe weather is unlikely for all of southern Arizona. However if a strong thunderstorm does develop our main threats are 40 mph winds, lightning and pockets of heavy rain.
Tomorrow through Friday will see highs between 108-111.
Overnight lows will not see a dramatic change. Tucson will drop to between 75-81 each night for the next week and Cochise county will be in the low 60's.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, warm. Low: 78°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy. High: 106°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear, warm. Low: 79°
