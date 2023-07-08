 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 108 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until Thursday July 13th, 2023.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Excessive heat stays in place while storm chances move in

  • 0
Thunderstorm
By David Kelly

TUCSON (KVOA) - Afternoon temperatures will fall a bit over the next few days, but will still be excessively hot. The reason is that more humidity will start to build before isolated monsoon storms start up this week.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in place through Thursday. That could be extended since we are not expecting any major changes with our temperature over the next week to ten days.

Cochise county is already starting to see rain chances this weekend. For Tucson, we could see rain as early as Sunday afternoon, but our better chances will be saved for the middle of the week.

Severe weather is unlikely for all of southern Arizona. However if a strong thunderstorm does develop our main threats are 40 mph winds, lightning and pockets of heavy rain.

Tomorrow through Friday will see highs between 108-111.

Overnight lows will not see a dramatic change. Tucson will drop to between 75-81 each night for the next week and Cochise county will be in the low 60's.

  • Tonight: Mostly clear, warm. Low: 78°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy. High: 106°
  • Tomorrow Night: Clear, warm. Low: 79°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!

Tags

Recommended for you