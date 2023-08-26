 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO
9 PM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Excessive heat is back to end the weekend and start your week

  • Updated
  • 0
Heat-warning1
By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON (KVOA) - An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued starting Sunday at 10 a.m. and lasting until 9 p.m. on Tuesday. 

High temperatures will continue to climb close to 110 during these day and our already small rain chances will also dry up.

If the heat continues this warning could be extended through Wednesday, but thankfully a typical monsoon pattern will start to return by the end of the work week.

This will bring a better chance of thunderstorm development across southern Arizona and better rain chances. 

If you are waiting for high temperatures to fall below 100 degrees that will likely come on either Thursday or Friday.

  • Tonight: Isolated t/storms. Low: 80°
  • Tomorrow: Hot, few t/storms. High: 105°
  • Tomorrow Night: Warm, isolated t/storms. Low: 81°

