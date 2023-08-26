Excessive heat is back to end the weekend and start your week

TUCSON (KVOA) - An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued starting Sunday at 10 a.m. and lasting until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

High temperatures will continue to climb close to 110 during these day and our already small rain chances will also dry up.

If the heat continues this warning could be extended through Wednesday, but thankfully a typical monsoon pattern will start to return by the end of the work week.

This will bring a better chance of thunderstorm development across southern Arizona and better rain chances.

If you are waiting for high temperatures to fall below 100 degrees that will likely come on either Thursday or Friday.

Tonight: Isolated t/storms. Low: 80°

Tomorrow: Hot, few t/storms. High: 105°

Tomorrow Night: Warm, isolated t/storms. Low: 81°

