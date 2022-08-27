Dry air is expected to last most of the upcoming week

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following counties, far northern Pima and southwest Pinal. * WHEN...Until 445 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 324 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Kohatk Wash near Route 42 is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages... Santa Rosa Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... North Komelik and Kohatk. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&