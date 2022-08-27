 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, far northern Pima and southwest Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 324 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Kohatk Wash near Route 42 is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Santa Rosa Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
North Komelik and Kohatk.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, central Pima.

* WHEN...Until 430 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 345 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Routes 33 and 34 are the most likely place to experience
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sil Nakya and Santa Rosa Ranch.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Dry air is expected to last most of the upcoming week

Downtown Tucson Sunny

TUCSON (KVOA) - After a bit of rain on Saturday, southern Arizona will start to see a break from the monsoon for the next week or so.

A wind shift and misplaced highs and lows will lead to dry air moving into our area starting tomorrow. We will still see some small rain chances here and there through the week, but nothing close to what we have been experiencing. 

For Sunday, rain is most likely to develop near Nogales and central Pima county.

On or two strong thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather looks increasingly unlikely with dry air at the upper levels.

For those of you that are hopeful for rain this week your days to watch are Tuesday and Friday.

High temperatures will also be increasing to around 100 degrees starting Monday, but nothing near record breaking. 

  • Tonight: Rain ending, clear. Low: 75°
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 96°
  • Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 75°

