Dry air is expected to last most of the upcoming week

TUCSON (KVOA) - After a bit of rain on Saturday, southern Arizona will start to see a break from the monsoon for the next week or so.
A wind shift and misplaced highs and lows will lead to dry air moving into our area starting tomorrow. We will still see some small rain chances here and there through the week, but nothing close to what we have been experiencing.
For Sunday, rain is most likely to develop near Nogales and central Pima county.
On or two strong thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather looks increasingly unlikely with dry air at the upper levels.
For those of you that are hopeful for rain this week your days to watch are Tuesday and Friday.
High temperatures will also be increasing to around 100 degrees starting Monday, but nothing near record breaking.
- Tonight: Rain ending, clear. Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 96°
- Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 75°
