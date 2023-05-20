Dry air and warmer temperatures will take over

TUCSON (KVOA) - Our mini monsoon is over and now we will see the typical hot and dry air dominate the next week.
Highs on Sunday will reach the mid 90's with a handful of spots getting stuck in the upper 80's.
Cochise county once again has the best chance to see actual rain reach the ground. Even for them, the rain chances have fallen significantly, only 10%
Our rain chances will be entirely gone by Monday. High temperatures on Monday will reach the upper 90's.
The triple digits are possible this week with the most likely days being Wednesday through Saturday.
Overnight lows will stay in the mid 60's.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Low: 62°
- Tomorrow: Warmer, Few t/storms. High: 93°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 63°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!