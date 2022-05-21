Dry air and breezy conditions will continue for this week

TUCSON (KVOA) - We are taking a break from the triple digits heat, but we will continue to see the same dry air and breezy conditions take over for the next few days.
Dry air will help our afternoon temperatures to continue to stay just below 100 for the next few days and over overnight lows around 60 degrees.
Overnight tonight we will see some clouds sneak in from the south, but quickly move out by lunchtime tomorrow. No rain is expected.
The wind will to die down late Sunday and stabilize with 5-10 mph winds all week.
We will likely see the 100's return by the end of the work week.
There is no chance of rain over the next week.
- Tonight: Cloudy and mild. Low: 64°
- Tomorrow: Clouds clearing. High: 96°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 60°
