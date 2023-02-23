Cooler temperatures will last through today before warmer air settles into Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - The rain and wind are finally over and now we will see a cloudy day with cool temperatures.
Highs today in Tucson will range from the mid to upper 50's. Santa Cruz and Cochise county will be a tad cooler with highs in the lower 50's.
Overnight lows will also be chilly. We will drop to the mid 30's with a handful of spots hitting the freezing point.
Cochise and Santa Cruz counties will be significantly cooler with lows in the mid 20's.
More sunshine and warm air will be here on Friday and Saturday before another front moves in late Saturday.
As of now this front looks to be stronger than the one we just finished with when it comes to temperatures, but weaker when it comes to rain and wind.
We are only expecting around 0.25" of rain to fall at most with that next front.
Our next big cool down will follow that system with lows near the freezing point again for Tucson early Monday morning.
- Today: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 58°
- Tonight: Clouds clearing, cool. Low: 34°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 67°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!