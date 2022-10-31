Cooler temperatures ahead after a fantastic Halloween

TUCSON (KVOA) - Trick-or-treating times are looking perfect! Temperatures will be in the upper 60's/lower 70's with no chance of rain, clear skies and very dry air.
Overnight tonight we will see clouds building up which could lead to a quick passing shower in the early morning hours, but no substantial rain is expected.
If you are waiting for better rain chances, watch Thursday and early Friday.
A cold front will be dropping in from the north bringing isolated to scattered showers and high temperatures in the 60's on both days.
No severe weather is expected, but freezing temperatures are likely in Cochise county with snow being possible on the mountains.
Rain totals are not looking overly impressive so far with most of the area expecting less than 0.25" of rain at best.
Afternoon temperatures will make a return to the 70's during the weekend.
- Tonight: Clouds building. Low: 53°
- Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High: 82°
- Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, mild. Low: 56°
