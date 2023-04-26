Cooler and less windy day for southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - We will still see the occasional wind gust of 20 mph today, but as a whole the wind will start dying down.
Cooler temperatures will also be in today thanks to that low pressure center from yesterday. Highs around Tucson will be in the mid 80's and in the lower 80's for everyone else in southern Arizona.
This cool down will not last long. We will be right back in the lower 90's by Thursday afternoon.
The persistent sunshine and south wind will slowly increase our temperatures after today.
Tucson could easily see 96-97 degrees by Sunday, but as of right now the triple digits look unlikely.
Overnight lows will stay at or just below 60 degrees in Tucson for the next week.
There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.
- Today: Sunny and breezy. High: 86°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 55°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 92°
