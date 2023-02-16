Cold temperatures expected again tonight followed by a windy Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Overnight lows will fall quickly tonight eventually reaching the freezing point.
It is not going to be as cold as last night, but it is still something to watch. Tucson will see lows ranging from 30-32 degrees and Cochise and Santa Cruz counties could see areas fall into the twenties and even teens.
The wind will not be an issue tonight, but starting tomorrow morning another day of strong winds are expected. We will start with the occasional breezy of 15-20 mph, but by the late morning wind gusts of 40-45 will be possible.
If you are waiting for the next warm up we will see highs in the 70's again by Saturday.
The winds will calm and Saturday and then we will look forward to our next rain chance late Sunday night.
Isolated to scattered rain chances will be back Sunday and last into the middle of next week. There is no chance of snow for lower elevations with this system.
- Tonight: Clear and very cold. Low: 32°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. High: 64°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear, cold. Low: 41°
