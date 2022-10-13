Clouds will build up before the rain returns this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - The cloud cover will slowly move in over the next couple days, but no rain is expected to move in until we get to the weekend.
The big story today is still the heat. High temperatures will reach the lower 90's once again and overnight lows will stay in the 60's.
Rain is expected to return as early as Saturday afternoon thanks to a low pressure center pushing in from the west.
The difficult thing now to pin point is the timing, but early projections have the rain reaching our area Saturday evening.
Regardless of when the rain gets here expect Sunday to be rainy most of the day.
A few weak thunderstorms are possible, but without sufficient heating, severe weather isn't likely to develop.
- Today: Clouds building. High: 92°
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild. Low: 64°
- Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, warm. High: 92°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!