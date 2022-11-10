Clear skies and cooler temperatures are back today

TUCSON (KVOA) - The cold front is on the way out and we will be left with a cooler afternoon today and dry air for your weekend.
The winds will not be as strong for most of southern Arizona this afternoon. Tucson could still see a few breezes around 15 mph while higher elevations in Cochise county could reach up to 30 mph.
This evening will be the coldest night we will see over the next week.
Lows for Tucson will be in the upper 30's and near or at the freezing point for Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.
This weekend will feature high temperatures in the mid 70's for Tucson and the upper 60's outside the city.
No rain is expected over the next week.
- Today: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 67°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 39°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 71°
