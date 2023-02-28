Calm weather again for Tuesday followed by wind tomorrow

TUCSON (KVOA) - We will once again see another great day with plenty of sunshine and calm wind. That will start to change tomorrow.
Highs today in Tucson will range from the low to mid 60s. Santa Cruz and Cochise County will be a tad cooler with highs in the upper 50s/lower 60s.
The wind will start to pick up today along the border, but we won't see those strong winds in Tucson until early Wednesday.
Wind gusts during the day Wednesday could be as high as 30 mph for Tucson and 40-45 mph for Santa Cruz and Cochise counties.
Due to the strong winds, a WIND ADVISORY has been issued starting tomorrow morning until 8 p.m.
Isolated rain will start to work its way into our area late Wednesday evening and better rain chances will take place overnight.
Severe weather is not expected. Pockets of heavy rain and strong winds are possible, but it will be too cold for any thunderstorm development.
Instead, we need to keep an eye on a small snow chance for Tucson. If snow falls it will have to be between 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. and not much will stick to the ground because of the wet ground.
We are only expecting around 0.25" of rain and trace amounts or no snow in Tucson.
Mountains could see as much as a full foot of snow.
Our next big cool down will follow that system with lows near the freezing point again for Thursday and Friday.
We will be back in the lower 70s by the weekend.
- Today: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 62°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Low: 36°
- Tomorrow: Breezy, rain late. High: 61°
