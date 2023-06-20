Breezy winds and warm air will continue to be an issue all week

TUCSON (KVOA) - The winds haven't been as bad today, but they have been strong enough to be an issue for those fighting the wildfires.
Wednesday will be another day with the wind gusts reaching 20-25 mph. The day to watch for another increase in the wind speeds will be Thursday. There is potential once again for 40mph wind gusts in Tucson during the afternoon.
High temperatures will continue to fluctuate between 102 and 104 through Saturday. Those average temperatures will lead into what should be the hottest week of the year next week with highs between 107-110.
Overnight lows will not see a dramatic change. Tucson will drop to between 70-74 each night for the next week and Cochise county will be in the low 60's.
There is no chance of rain between now and the end of the month unless we see any movement of the high pressure in Mexico, however one or two dry thunderstorms may occur once again late this evening.
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Low: 70°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, warm. High: 103°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear, mild. Low: 70°
