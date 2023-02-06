Big cool down today for Southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - A front is moving into our area today that isn't strong enough to bring us rain, but is strong enough to drop our temperatures substantially.
Afternoon highs today will struggle to reach 60 degrees thanks to a strong north wind that will also make it breezy in the afternoon.
Wind gusts for Tucson could be as high as 30 mph in Tucson and potentially 40 for higher elevations including Cochise county.
Overnight lows will fall to the freezing point for Tucson, but thankfully will rise throughout the week.
Our afternoon temperatures will return to the lower 70's by Thursday.
No rain is expected over the next week.
- Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 59°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 32°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 61°
