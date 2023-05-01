Big cool down today after the Ice Break

TUCSON (KVOA) - Strong wind and cooler temperatures will take over this week after our first 100 degree day yesterday.
We are also expecting strong winds today. Gusts could reach 30 mph for Tucson and 40 for western Pima, Santa Cruz and Graham counties.
This wind has prompted the NWS to issue a RED FLAG WARNING until tonight at 7 p.m.
High temperatures will be around 90 today and tomorrow.
Tucson will also see low temperatures in the upper 50's.
This cool down will continue through the entire week. We will see low lower 80's by the end of the work week.
Tucson will be back to the 90's by this weekend, but the wind will likely make it feel cooler during the evenings.
There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.
- Today: Sunny and breezy. High: 90°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 58°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 88°
