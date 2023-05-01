 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 151...

* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Big cool down today after the Ice Break

  • Updated
  • 0
Saguaros Mostly Sunny

Tuscon View

TUCSON (KVOA) - Strong wind and cooler temperatures will take over this week after our first 100 degree day yesterday.

We are also expecting strong winds today. Gusts could reach 30 mph for Tucson and 40 for western Pima, Santa Cruz and Graham counties.

This wind has prompted the NWS to issue a RED FLAG WARNING until tonight at 7 p.m.

High temperatures will be around 90 today and tomorrow.

Tucson will also see low temperatures in the upper 50's.

This cool down will continue through the entire week. We will see low lower 80's by the end of the work week.

Tucson will be back to the 90's by this weekend, but the wind will likely make it feel cooler during the evenings.

There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.

  • Today: Sunny and breezy. High: 90°
  • Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 58°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 88°

