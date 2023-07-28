Better rain chances in the forecast this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - High pressure is in place for some more monsoon storms this weekend and early next week. The main threat with the weekend storms will be pockets of heavy rain and strong wind gusts.
For Friday, we are once again looking at late afternoon and evening rain chances.
If we see enough warm air and clear skies today, severe weather could be a possibility in the early evening. Main threats today will be gusts of 40 mph, lightning and small hail.
The shift in threats during the weekend has to do with more moisture building up.
Rain totals will range between 0.25" and 1" between Saturday and Monday.
We will start to see dry air return to southern Arizona in the middle of next week. That means high temperatures will start to increase once again.
- Today: Clouds building, iso t/storms. High: 107°
- Tonight: Scattered t/storms. Low: 80°
- Tomorrow: Sunny with scattered showers. High: 106°
