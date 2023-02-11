Another windy day Sunday will lead into rain chances Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Strong winds will continue into the day on Sunday and then we will see a solid rain chance on Monday.
Afternoon highs on Sunday will be in the mid 70's for Tucson and the lower 70's for the rest of southern Arizona.
Wind gusts will reach 30 mph once again, but this time will die down by the evening.
Monday will be a big day for change! Rain is expected to start in the morning and last through much of the day.
It will be chilly, but not cold enough for snow in Tucson. Cochise and Graham counties are the only ones with even a small chance of snow that day.
We will see a break from the rain Tuesday, but strong winds will once again be back in our area.
Late Tuesday into Wednesday is our next rain chance.
This system does have potential for snow even for Tucson.
The timing is our only question mark. What we need is the front to move in a tad later to allow our temperatures to fall fast enough, but overall this is likely the best chance we will see all winter.
We could see enough snow to stick on the ground for a few hours in the city and much more snow for the Catalinas, Cochise and Graham counties.
- Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 41°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. High: 77°
- Tomorrow Night: Clouds building. Low: 36°
