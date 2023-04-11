Another warm day before the wind returns

TUCSON (KVOA) - High temperatures will once again push into the mid 90's this afternoon before a slight cool down starts tomorrow.
Low pressure to our west and high pressure to our east will help a south wind push warm air into southern Arizona from Mexico.
We will start to see some changes as the upper air patterns will start to shift around a bit.
Another low will push in on Wednesday and that will not only bring down our temperatures, but also increase our wind speeds.
Wind gusts on Wednesday and Thursday could reach 30-35 mph.
Once the winds calm down cooler temperatures will be here to start the weekend.
Highs will start off in the lower 80's on Saturday, but will shoot up to the low 90's Sunday.
There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.
- Today: Sunny and warm. High: 95°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 61°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 92°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!