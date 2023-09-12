Another round of rain is possible this evening and tomorrow afternoon

TUCSON (KVOA) - Our rain chances are almost over, but a couple more rounds of storms are possible over the next 36 hours.
Severe weather looks unlikely after this afternoon, but stronger storms could produce wind gusts of 40 mph, small hail and frequent lightning.
High temperatures will stay south of 100 degrees until we get to the weekend. Even then we are only expecting 100-101 for afternoon highs.
Rain chances will take a back seat to the heat once again to end the work week.
If you are waiting for high temperatures to fall below 100 degrees consistently that will likely take place later this month.
- Tonight: Isolated t/storms. Low: 71°
- Tomorrow: Warm, few t/storms. High: 96°
- Tomorrow Night: Mild, mostly clear. Low: 68°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!