...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MST
FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA...WEST CENTRAL COCHISE AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA
CRUZ COUNTIES...

At 151 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of
Elgin, or 18 miles southwest of Benson, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Elgin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Another round of rain is possible this evening and tomorrow afternoon

TUCSON (KVOA) - Our rain chances are almost over, but a couple more rounds of storms are possible over the next 36 hours. 

Severe weather looks unlikely after this afternoon, but stronger storms could produce wind gusts of 40 mph, small hail and frequent lightning.

High temperatures will stay south of 100 degrees until we get to the weekend. Even then we are only expecting 100-101 for afternoon highs.

Rain chances will take a back seat to the heat once again to end the work week. 

If you are waiting for high temperatures to fall below 100 degrees consistently that will likely take place later this month.

  • Tonight: Isolated t/storms. Low: 71°
  • Tomorrow: Warm, few t/storms. High: 96°
  • Tomorrow Night: Mild, mostly clear. Low: 68°

