Another round of rain and snow is expected tonight

TUCSON (KVOA) - Another round of rain and snow will move in this evening before the cold weather settles in tomorrow.
Tucson and the rest of Pima county is project to only see rain during the life of this system. The only area around Tucson expecting snow is Mt. Lemmon.
Tonight around midnight into early Tuesday will be the best chance to see snow at slightly lower elevations. The lowest we are expecting the snow to get is around 4000' to 4500' before this system moves out Tuesday morning.
The cities to watch for snow overnight will be Wilcox, Bisbee, Tombstone and Benson. All of these areas will see likely see between 1/2 an inch and 2 inches of snow.
Sierra Vista and Douglas could as see some snow, but a wintry mix for those locations is much more likely.
The rain for Tucson will end before sunrise and it will end for Cochise and Santa Cruz counties during the mid morning.
After we are done with the snow and rain, the coldest temperatures we have seen this season will take over.
High temperatures in Tucson will struggle to hit the mid 50's while the overnight lows will drop below freezing for most of the city.
- Tonight: Rainy, cloudy. Low: 38°
- Tomorrow: Rain ending and cold. High: 50°
- Tomorrow Night: Rain, cloudy. Low: 28°
