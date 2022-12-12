 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28
degrees possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation and Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...Freeze Watch for both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...After a brief break in the showers, another batch of rain
and snow can be expected tonight. Total snow accumulations of
up to three inches in valleys above 4000 feet, with higher
amounts above 5000 feet and in the mountains.

* WHERE...Southeast Arizona above 4000 feet.

* WHEN...Through 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Another round of rain and snow is expected tonight

  • Updated
  • 0
Mt Lemmon Snow Sunrise

Courtesy: Dave & Jenny Savage

TUCSON (KVOA) - Another round of rain and snow will move in this evening before the cold weather settles in tomorrow.

Tucson and the rest of Pima county is project to only see rain during the life of this system. The only area around Tucson expecting snow is Mt. Lemmon. 

Tonight around midnight into early Tuesday will be the best chance to see snow at slightly lower elevations. The lowest we are expecting the snow to get is around 4000' to 4500' before this system moves out Tuesday morning. 

The cities to watch for snow overnight will be Wilcox, Bisbee, Tombstone and Benson. All of these areas will see likely see between 1/2 an inch and 2 inches of snow.

Sierra Vista and Douglas could as see some snow, but a wintry mix for those locations is much more likely.

The rain for Tucson will end before sunrise and it will end for Cochise and Santa Cruz counties during the mid morning.

After we are done with the snow and rain, the coldest temperatures we have seen this season will take over.

High temperatures in Tucson will struggle to hit the mid 50's while the overnight lows will drop below freezing for most of the city.

  • Tonight: Rainy, cloudy. Low: 38°
  • Tomorrow: Rain ending and cold. High: 50°
  • Tomorrow Night: Rain, cloudy. Low: 28°

